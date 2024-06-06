Smith started at first base and went 3-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 9-3 loss to San Francisco.

Smith gave Christian Walker a break in the field and homered for a second straight game -- he walked off the Giants in the series opener. He's been successful in a part-time role and is batting .294 with an .896 OPS over 55 plate appearances. He should remain rostered by Arizona until Alek Thomas (hamstring) is ready, which could be by the end of next week. Thomas is slated to begin a rehab assignment next week, and manager Torey Lovullo told Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic that his stay on rehab could be a quick one.