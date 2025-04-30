Smith is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Mets.
The Mets have a right-handed opener in Huascar Brazoban, but lefty Brandon Waddell is slated for bulk relief, so the left-handed-hitting Smith will take a seat. Randal Grichuk is in the designated hitter spot and batting third.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Starts against southpaw•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Getting breather against LHP•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Thriving with regular at-bats•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Homers again Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Belts solo homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Taking seat against lefty•