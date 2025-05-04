Smith is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.
Platoon mate Randal Grichuk will replace Smith as the Diamondbacks' designated hitter while the Phillies send southpaw Ranger Suarez to the bump for the series finale. The left-handed-hitting Smith has logged just eight plate appearances against lefties all season.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Out against left-hander•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Out of Arizona lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Starts against southpaw•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Getting breather against LHP•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Thriving with regular at-bats•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Homers again Thursday•