Smith is not in the lineup for Friday's game in Philadelphia.
It's southpaw Jesus Luzardo on the hill for the Phillies, so the left-handed-hitting Smith will begin the festivities on the bench. Randal Grichuk is in the designated hitter spot and batting third in the series opener.
