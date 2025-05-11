Smith went 3-for-4 with an RBI double in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Dodgers.

Smith was the only player to have a multi-hit effort in this contest. He's 4-for-7 over his last two games, but prior to that, he went 0-for-17 across the previous eight contests. The 29-year-old is up to a .302/.442/.531 slash line, four home runs, 10 RBI, 19 runs scored, 10 doubles and a stolen base over 120 plate appearances. Smith is in a strong-side platoon role, primarily as a designated hitter with a little time at first base this year.