Smith isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against Atlanta, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.
The lefty-hitting Smith will stay put in the D-backs' dugout while left-hander Chris Sale toes the slab for Atlanta. Randal Grichuk will enter the lineup as Arizona's DH and bat third.
