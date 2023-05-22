Smith is in the leadoff spot again for the Diamondbacks on Monday in Philadelphia.
It's the second game in a row that Smith has hit leadoff, as it appears it will be the new setup for Arizona at least against right-handed pitching. Josh Rojas had been the team's regular leadoff man versus righties but will again be hitting sixth in this one.
