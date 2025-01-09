Smith signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Diamondbacks on Wednesday to avoid arbitration, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Smith's salary will more than double in 2025 after he slashed .270/.348/.547 with nine homers and 36 RBI over 158 plate appearances last season. With Joc Pederson now in Texas, Smith is likely to step in as Arizona's primary DH against right-handed starters, with occasional appearances at first base or in the outfield also possible.