Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Allows four vs. Rangers
Ray surrendered four runs on two hits and four walks while fanning six across 5.1 innings as he didn't factor into the decision Monday against Texas.
Ray was plagued by walks, as he issued free passes to Robinson Chirinos and Delino DeShields in the fifth, which was followed by a three-run blast. Ray would depart in a 4-4 game after tossing 98 pitches (58 strikes). The 26-year-old lefty has had a rough 2018 campaign, accruing a 5.05 ERA and 1.39 WHIP with 87 strikeouts over 66 innings, despite putting up outstanding numbers just a season ago. Ray posted a 2.89 ERA and 1.15 WHIP over 162 frames in 2017.
