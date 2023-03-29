Nelson allowed one run on four hits while striking out five over 5.2 innings in Tuesday's spring start against Cleveland.
Nelson made steady improvement over the course of the spring, which eventually earned him the No. 5 starter job over Drey Jameson, Tommy Henry and Brandon Pfaadt. The right-hander is ticketed to make his first regular-season start Monday, April 3, on the road against the Padres.
