Nelson did not factor into the decision in Saturday's extra-inning win over the Twins. He allowed four hits and three walks while striking out four across six scoreless innings.

Nelson got off to a slow start by allowing four hits to the first six batters he faced, but he got out of a bases-loaded jam in the second inning and kept the Twins off the board. He generated 11 whiffs on 90 pitches (56 strikes) and was in line for his eighth win of the season, but he had to settle for the no-decision after the Twins tied the game at 2-2 in the eighth. Nelson has logged a quality start in each of his last five outings (though he has just one win to show for it), and the 27-year-old right-hander has 2.92 ERA and 1.04 WHIP across 64.2 innings in 11 starts since the All-Star break. His next start is tentatively slated for next weekend at home against the Phillies.