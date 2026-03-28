Nelson allowed four runs on two hits and three walks while striking out four over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Friday.

Nelson didn't give up much, but the Dodgers strung together a rally in the third inning. Alex Freeland tagged him for a solo home run and Mookie Betts added a three-run blast. Nelson threw 50 of 83 pitches for strikes in his season debut after working to a 3.18 ERA and 23:2 K:BB across 17 innings over five starts in spring training. He was a pleasant surprise in 2025 with a 3.39 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 132:41 K:BB over 154 innings across 33 appearances (23 starts) in the regular season. Nelson looks to be set as a full-time starter in 2026 and could eat his fair share of innings, but he doesn't have a lot of strikeout potential after a 7.7 K/9 last year. He is projected to make a home start versus Atlanta next week.