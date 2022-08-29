Alcantara went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in a 3-2 victory over the White Sox on Sunday.

Alcantara helped power his team to victory with a solo shot off Dylan Cease. It was one of only two hits that the Diamondbacks managed in eight innings against the right-hander. Alcantara now has four home runs and is slashing a paltry .211/.256/.340 in a backup role this year. He has never previously hit more than five home runs in a season.