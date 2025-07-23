Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Wednesday that there's a good chance Miller (forearm/back) will face live hitters Friday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Miller threw 16 pitches to hitters Tuesday but cut the session short when his back tightened up on him. The back issue is considered minor, however, and Miller looks like he'll be back throwing after a couple days of rest. Miller initially went on the 15-day injured list in early July with a right forearm strain. A timetable for his return should become clearer if he gets through a throwing session Friday without any concerns.