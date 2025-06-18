Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Yields two homers in ugly outing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller (3-2) blew the save and took the loss Tuesday against Toronto, allowing two solo home runs and striking out one in one-third of an inning.
Miller inherited a one-run lead and struck out Davis Schneider to open the bottom of the ninth. However, Bo Bichette and Addison Barger hit back-to-back solo homers to walk it off for the Blue Jays. The outing marked Miller's fourth blown save in 11 opportunities and snapped a streak of eight consecutive scoreless appearances. However, he still owns a quality 2.17 ERA in 29 innings this season.
