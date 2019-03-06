Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Tommy John on tap
The Diamondbacks announced Wednesday that Bracho will require Tommy John surgery to repair the torn UCL in his pitching elbow, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
The setback is a disappointing one for Bracho, who was out of minor-league options and appeared poised to earn a full-time middle-relief role with the big club in 2019. Bracho's absence for the rest of the season -- and likely for a large portion of 2020 -- will thus open up a spot for another pitcher to break camp with the big-league bullpen. The right-hander will likely be placed on the 60-day injured list in the near future if the Diamondbacks don't choose to release him while he faces a lengthy recovery.
