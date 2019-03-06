The Diamondbacks announced Wednesday that Bracho will require Tommy John surgery to repair the torn UCL in his pitching elbow, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

The setback is a disappointing one for Bracho, who was out of minor-league options and appeared poised to earn a full-time middle-relief role with the big club in 2019. Bracho's absence for the rest of the season -- and likely for a large portion of 2020 -- will thus open up a spot for another pitcher to break camp with the big-league bullpen. The right-hander will likely be placed on the 60-day injured list in the near future if the Diamondbacks don't choose to release him while he faces a lengthy recovery.