Widener was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.
Widener rejoined the Diamondbacks' bullpen Friday, but he'll head back to the minors after he gave up three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out one in 1.2 innings Monday against the Reds. Left-hander Tyler Gilbert was recalled to start Tuesday's game in Cincinnati.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Recalled by Arizona•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Works two innings in start•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Moving to bullpen•