The Diamondbacks selected Richards' contract from Triple-A Reno on Friday.

Richards inked a minor-league deal with Arizona on June 19 and logged a 6.57 ERA across 12.1 innings at Reno. The 32-year-old threw three innings with the Royals in 2025 before being DFA'd and opting for free agency. He'll likely be a low-leverage reliever with the Diamondbacks.