The Diamondbacks outrighted Richards to Triple-A Reno on Monday.

Richards cleared waivers after being scrubbed from the 40-man roster. The righty has the ability to decline the outright assignment and elect free agency, but it's not clear what his plans are. Richards has permitted five runs with a 5:2 K:BB over 5.2 frames between the Royals and Diamondbacks this season.