The Diamondbacks designated English for assignment Wednesday.

English lost his place on the active roster in early August after putting up a .266 OPS through seven games. His Triple-A numbers have been a bit more impressive -- .320/.367/.522 through 344 plate appearances -- but he'll now lose his 40-man spot in favor of right-handed pitcher Taylor Rashi. Despite his poor performance during his brief MLB stint, English's minor-league statline may be good enough for another team to be willing to pick him up off waivers.