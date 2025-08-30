Locklear started at first base and went 0-for-4 in Friday's 3-0 win over the Dodgers.

The news that Pavin Smith (quadriceps) landed on the 10-day injured list Friday opens the door for Locklear to see more playing time. The righty-hitting first baseman was in Friday's starting nine against a left-hander (Blake Snell), which is normal, and manager Torey Lovullo told Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports that Locklear's role will expand to face certain right-handers as well. Utility infielder Ildemaro Vargas, a switch hitter, may also play against righties.