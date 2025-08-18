Diamondbacks' Tyler Locklear: Out of Monday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Locklear is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians.
Pavin Smith is starting at first base in his first game back from the injured list. Locklear had started each of the previous 16 contests and should still function as the team's primary first baseman down the stretch, but Smith could eat into his playing time somewhat.
