Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: MRI comes back clean

Greinke's (abdomen) MRI came back clean, and he'll throw a bullpen session Saturday to determine whether a trip to the injured list is required, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Greinke departed Wednesday's start against Pittsburgh with abdominal tightness, but his MRI brought good news. Even if a trip to the shelf is needed, Arizona doesn't expect Greinke to miss more than two starts.

