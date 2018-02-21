Dodgers' Alex Wood: Will pitch exclusively from stretch
Wood (ankle) will scrap his windup and pitch exclusively from the stretch this season, Pedro Moura of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
Wood was inspired to make the change after watching Stephen Strasburg pitch against the Dodgers last year. It's difficult to tell exactly what effect this will have on Wood's numbers this season, but looking at his splits with men on base (when pitchers pitch almost exclusively from the stretch) suggests that this might be a good idea. Wood held batters to a .183/.240/.283 line with men on base last year, compared to .238/.296/.388 with the bases empty.
More News
