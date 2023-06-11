Jackson earned a save against Philadelphia on Saturday, allowing three hits and striking out three batters over three scoreless innings.

Jackson was called up earlier in the day and was deployed in the seventh inning after rookie Bobby Miller gave Los Angeles six scoreless frames. Jackson preserved the shutout and was credited with a save, throwing 30 of 39 pitches for a strike without walking any batters. The right-hander has notched two saves this season and four in his career, all of which have been three innings in length. His latest call-up is a result of Shelby Miller going on the bereavement list, so Jackson may head back to the minors before long.