Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that Jackson was tipping his pitches during his appearance against the Cubs on Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Jackson was hit hard by Chicago, allowing six hits -- including four homers -- and five runs over two innings. The Dodgers reviewed tape of Jackson's outing and determined that he was tipping pitches, which is something he's dealt with in the past. Roberts indicated that the team will try to address the issue with Jackson, but there's no word on how it may affect his short-term availability. The right-hander will likely be held out for multiple days regardless since he tossed 55 pitches in Friday's blow-up.