Dodgers' Andre Jackson: Recalled from Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
May 18, 2023
Dodgers recalled Jackson from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday.
Jackson will get another shot out of the Dodgers' bullpen ahead of their four-game set in St. Louis, which begins Thursday night. He's been lit up for 10 earned runs on 17 hits and two walks through 11.1 major-league innings this season.
