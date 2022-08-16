Heaney (arm) is listed as the Dodgers' scheduled starter for Thursday's series finale in Milwaukee.
As anticipated, Heaney won't be forced to miss a turn through the rotation after he exited his most recent start Saturday against the Rockies when he took a line drive off his left arm. He escaped with nothing more than a bruise to his pitching arm, and he's apparently been able to resume throwing without any discomfort. Though injuries have limited Heaney to just seven starts this season, he's been dominant when available, as he's produced a 1.16 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 42:10 K:BB across 31 innings.
