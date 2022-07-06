Heaney (shoulder) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Heaney landed on the injured list June 24 with left shoulder inflammation and was briefly shut down from throwing, but he's now back on the mound and progressing toward his return. The left-hander will need at least one more bullpen session before advancing to face hitters, which will be the final hurdle before beginning a rehab assignment. Given the timing required for those steps in his rehab program, Heaney shouldn't be expected to return from the injured list prior to the All-Star break, which begins July 17.