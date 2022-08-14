Heaney exited Saturday's start against the Royals after three innings due to a left arm contusion, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Heaney took a liner off his arm, which cut his outing short. He allowed two earned runs on three hits and struck out five. Though he wasn't overly effective prior to his exit, Heaney was in line for a comfortable win as the Dodgers were up 10-2. Positively, it doesn't appear that there is structural damage to Heaney's arm, so it's likely he'll avoid a lengthy absence.