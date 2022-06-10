Heaney (shoulder) allowed two hits and struck out five across 4.1 scoreless innings with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday.
This marked Heaney's second rehab appearance, and he is likely to make one more prior to being activated. He threw 62 pitches and retired the last nine hitters he faced.
