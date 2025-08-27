The Dodgers reinstated Snell from the paternity list Tuesday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

After heading out on paternity leave Saturday, Snell will now rejoin the team with plenty of time to spare before he makes his next start Friday against the Diamondbacks. The 32-year-old lefty gave up two earned runs over seven innings and took the loss during his last time out in San Diego, but he still boasts an impressive 1.97 ERA on the year through 32 innings across six starts. Alex Vesia (oblique) was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move.