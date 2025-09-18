Snell (5-4) earned the win over Philadelphia on Wednesday, allowing two hits and issuing two walks while striking out 12 batters over seven scoreless innings.

Snell dominated the Phillies throughout the victory, racking up a massive 24 whiffs to finish with a season-high 12 strikeouts -- one more than he registered in his previous start last Wednesday against Colorado. The veteran lefty did seem to fade a bit near the end of his outing, walking two batters with two outs in the seventh inning, but he convinced manager Dave Roberts -- who had ventured out to the mound -- to let him finish that frame, which he did with a punchout of Otto Kemp. It's been an uneven first season in Los Angeles for Snell, who missed four months earlier in the campaign due to a shoulder issue. However, he seems to be peaking at the right time, posting 13 scoreless innings with a 24:4 K:BB over his past two starts with the playoffs just around the corner.