Snell has ramped up slowly this winter in an effort to recover from his postseason workload, Jack Harris of the New York Post reports.

Snell acknowledged that he was exhausted following the Dodgers' postseason run, during which he made five starts and a relief appearance. He hopes to be ready for Opening Day, but both he and the team have acknowledged the importance of being patient. Los Angeles is expected to handle its pitching staff cautiously overall, and it has enough rotation depth to do so -- particularly early in the campaign.