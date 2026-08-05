Dodgers' Blake Snell: Ready to make next start in majors

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that Snell (elbow) should be ready to return from the 60-day injured list and make his next start in the majors, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

On the shelf since May 15 after he required a NanoScope procedure to remove loose bodies from his left elbow, Snell is poised to rejoin the Dodgers after he completed his fourth rehab start Tuesday at Triple-A Oklahoma City. After rolling to a 1.13 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and 16:1 K:BB in eight innings over his first three starts, Snell wasn't nearly as sharp Tuesday, as he surrendered three runs on five hits -- including two home runs -- and four walks while striking out three over 3.2 innings. On a positive note, Snell's elbow checked out fine coming out of the appearance, and he was able to push his pitch count up to 73 (41 strikes) despite not meeting his goal of covering five innings. He'll likely line up for a start Monday or Tuesday in Kansas City in what will be just his second appearance of the season for the Dodgers.