Dodgers' Blake Snell: Starting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Snell (shoulder) will be reinstated from the 60-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start against the Rays on Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Snell has been on the shelf since early April due to left shoulder inflammation. He steadily progressed through his throwing program and was effective during his rehab assignment. He most recently pitched for Triple-A Oklahoma City this past Saturday, when he allowed four walks and gave up zero hits while striking out seven batters across 4.2 scoreless innings. After a four-month absence, Snell has finally been given the green light to pitch Saturday against his former team.
