Dodgers' Blake Snell: Throws 32 pitches in rehab start

Snell (elbow) tossed 1.1 innings in a minor-league rehab outing with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday, allowing one hit and issuing one walk while striking out four batters on 32 total pitches.

The outing was Snell's first game action since his lone MLB appearance so far this season, May 9 versus Atlanta. After that start, the veteran lefty experienced elbow soreness and ultimately needed a NanoScope procedure to remove loose bodies. Snell resumed throwing in early June and has since been able to work his way back up to the rehab assignment. He's scheduled to make his next rehab appearance Friday, per MLB.com, and could be ready to return to the big-league club in early-to-mid August.