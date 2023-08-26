Graterol earned a hold over the Red Sox on Friday, allowing two hits and striking out two batters over 1.2 scoreless innings.

Graterol has picked up two saves since Aug. 10, but he remains a secondary closing option for Los Angeles behind Evan Phillips. However, Graterol has emerged as a shutdown high-leverage weapon for manager Dave Roberts, racking up 12 straight scoreless appearances and yielding just one run over 25.2 innings since June 21. The fireballing right-hander has just 17 strikeouts during that span, but he's posted a 0.90 WHIP and notched two wins, three saves and 10 holds. Phillips has also been solid and is in no danger of losing his closing job, so Graterol's fantasy value is mostly limited to leagues that count holds, though he could pick up a few more saves down the stretch.