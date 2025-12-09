Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Will be ready for spring training
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes has said that Graterol (shoulder) will be "full-go" for spring training, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Graterol missed the entire 2025 season following November 2024 labrum surgery on his right shoulder. He experienced a setback with the shoulder during the second half, but it appears the hard-throwing reliever is back on track now. Graterol has hardly pitched the last two seasons because of injury, but he held a 1.20 ERA over 68 appearances in 2023 in his last full season.
