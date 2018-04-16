Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Records stellar outing

Kershaw (1-2) allowed one run on two hits while striking out 12 across seven innings Sunday as he picked up the win against the Diamondbacks.

Kershaw is off to a great start this season, despite a 1-2 record. He owns a 1.73 ERA and 0.88 WHIP across 26 innings and hasn't allowed more than two runs in each of his first four appearances. Kershaw will look to put together another solid performance in his next start, which figures to come Saturday against the Nationals.