Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Saturday he isn't sure if Kershaw (shoulder) will return during the team's series against the Mets immediately after the All-Star break, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kershaw has been throwing off flat ground and threw a brief five-pitch bullpen session Friday. He previously expressed optimism about pitching after the All-Star break, but it now seems possible he might have to wait a little while longer. Kershaw has been on the injured list since Sunday with left shoulder inflammation.