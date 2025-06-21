Kershaw (3-0) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings to earn the win over the Nationals on Friday.

Kershaw gave up solo home runs to Amed Rosario and Riley Adams, but the Dodgers' offense gave the southpaw plenty of support. This was Kershaw's third straight win, and he's allowed just three runs with a 16:3 K:BB over his last 17 innings. Overall, he's pitched to a 3.31 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 24:12 K:BB across 32.2 innings over seven starts. Kershaw's next start is projected to be at Colorado.