Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Kershaw (shoulder) will throw a multi-inning simulated game over the weekend, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Roberts added that if Kershaw is feeling good after his sim game, the 35-year-old lefty will be added back into the rotation. No specific return date has been mentioned, but it's possible Kershaw makes his return during the Dodgers' upcoming series against San Diego. Kershaw holds a 2.55 ERA and 1.05 WHIP through 16 starts and has been on the injured list since July 3.