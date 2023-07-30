Kershaw (shoulder) will face hitters in another simulated game Thursday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Kershaw tossed three simulated innings Saturday and will require at least one more throwing session before he's cleared to rejoin the Dodgers' rotation. The left-hander has been brought along slowly in his recovery process, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him back in action shortly after Thursday's simulated game.
