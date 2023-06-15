Kershaw allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings in a no-decision versus the White Sox on Wednesday.

Home runs by Jake Burger and Luis Robert accounted for the damage on Kershaw's line. This was just the fourth time he's allowed multiple homers this season. The veteran southpaw has turned in three straight quality starts after enduring a rough patch to close out May. Kershaw is at a 2.95 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 98:21 K:BB over 82.1 innings through 14 starts. He's lined up for a road start versus the Angels next week.