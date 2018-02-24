Dodgers' Corey Seager: Out with stomach illness

Seager was removed from the lineup Saturday with a stomach illness, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Seager was scheduled to start at DH. Henry Ramos will start in his place. There are no reports suggesting that the illness is a particularly severe one, so expect the young shortstop to be back and ready to play sometime in the next few days. The Dodgers were easing him into spring action slowly anyway while he recovers from the back and elbow injuries he suffered last season, so missing a game or two won't set his timetable back much if at all.