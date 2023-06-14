High-A Great Lakes placed Rushing on its 7-day injured list Wednesday with an apparent head injury, Bruce Kuntz of TheSportingTribune.com reports.

Rushing was hit in the head by a backswing Tuesday, and while he was able to stay in the game initially, the catching prospect was removed after he stumbled while making a catch later that inning. Though a diagnosis of his injury hasn't been provided, the backstop is presumably following the concussion protocol and will likely be sidelined for at least a week. Rushing is viewed as one of the best catching prospects in baseball, and he's put up a .939 OPS for Great Lakes over 202 plate appearances this season.