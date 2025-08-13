Dodgers' Edgardo Henriquez: Recalled from Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Dodgers recalled Henriquez from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday.
Henriquez tossed 1.1 scoreless innings in Tuesday's extra-inning loss to the Angels, marking his fourth scoreless relief outing with the big club this season. The hard-throwing righty will occupy a middle relief role with the Dodgers.
