Dodgers' Edgardo Henriquez: Added to roster for Fall Classic
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henriquez is on the Dodgers' World Series roster.
Henriquez was on the roster for the wild-card series but not included on the Dodgers' NLDS or NLCS rosters. The hard-throwing right-hander is now back on the roster for the Fall Classic to provide manager Dave Roberts with another relief arm.
More News
-
Dodgers' Edgardo Henriquez: Secures first save•
-
Dodgers' Edgardo Henriquez: Exceeds 103 mph on radar gun•
-
Dodgers' Edgardo Henriquez: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Dodgers' Edgardo Henriquez: Sent down to Triple-A•
-
Dodgers' Edgardo Henriquez: Called up Monday•
-
Dodgers' Edgardo Henriquez: Activated, heads to Triple-A•