Henriquez tied a Dodgers franchise record for the pitch-tracking era by throwing a 103.3 mph fastball against the Padres on Saturday. He tossed 1.1 scoreless innings in the victory, allowing one hit and issuing one walk while striking out two batters.

Henriquez has always been known as a flamethrower, but he hit a new MLB height with his 103.3 mph heater against San Diego. The impressive velocity is not an isolated incident, though, as Henriquez is averaging 101.3 mph on his fastball during his time with the big club this year. Somewhat surprisingly, that's led to a modest four punchouts over six innings, but the right-hander has been very effective during the small sample size, as he's yet to give up a run while surrendering just three hits and one walk. Los Angeles will probably need to see significantly more to move Henriquez up to a high-leverage role, however, as he's posted a far less impressive 6.85 ERA and 1.90 WHIP over 23.2 frames with Triple-A Oklahoma City this season.